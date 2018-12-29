Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Back & Looks Like An Angel Holding Stormi In Stunning New Pics

Kylie Jenner revealed her excitement about her daughter, Stormi’s upcoming birthday on Dec. 29 by posting a set of stunning black and white photos of herself posing with the precious tot.

Kylie Jenner, 21, sure is one good looking mama and she proved that when she took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to post two new gorgeous black and white pics of herself holding her 10-month-old daughter Stormi. In the pics, the makeup mogul looks amazing in a long silky dress that has a cut-out section in the back, revealing her skin. She’s standing outside in what looks like an open field and because she is turned to the side in one and has her back towards the camera in another, only little Stormi’s feet, hair and arm can be seen in the snapshots. “my baby is turning 1 soon🖤,” Kylie captioned the incredible pics, referring to Stormi’s upcoming first birthday on Feb. 1.

Although it’s not clear when Kylie took the pics, her hair is dark in them which could indicate they were taken earlier this year since her hair has been blonde over the past several months. The new mom seems to be loving motherhood and has posted several photos with little Stormi over the past year. Whether she’s all dressed up with her little one for Christmas Eve or hanging out with her baby girl at her beau Travis Scott‘s concert, the mother-daughter duo always manages to look adorable together.

In addition to taking pics, another motherly thing Kylie loves to do is match outfits with Stormi. They both wore silver sequined outfits for the annual Kardashian Christmas party last week and back in Oct., Kylie made sure to flaunt matching Halloween costumes, including butterflies and skeletons. We can’t wait until Stormi turns one in Feb. and we truly can’t believe how quickly the time went by. It seems like just yesterday Kylie and Travis announced her birth with the heartwarming video they shared!

Although Kylie hasn’t announced any plans for Stormi’s birthday yet, we can bet she has something special in store for it! We’ll definitely be updating with any new pics or info Kylie reveals over the next several weeks.