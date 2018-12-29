Kourtney Kardashian gave herself more time to bond with Sofia Richie when she once again joined her and Scott Disick for a family vacation in Aspen.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Sofia Richie, 20, are trading awkwardness for bonding again and this time, they’re doing it in Aspen, CO! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined her ex Scott Disick, 35, and his longtime girlfriend for yet another vacation and it’s seriously leaving us speechless! This time, the trio was joined by some other members of Kourtney’s family for the snowy escapade, including Kim Kardashian, 38, her hubby Kanye West, 41, and Kendall Jenner, 23.

Kourtney and Sofia looked casually comfortable alongside each other as they stepped out in the snow and they were even dressed in similar long black coats. Scott was close to them the entire time and Kim, Kanye and Kendall also seemed to not stay far behind. The good looking group looked like they were part of a winter wonderland as they strolled on the white concrete and happily shopped in stores along the way.

The Aspen outing is the second vacation Kourtney and Sofia have been seen on together this holiday season. The two ladies shocked everyone when they were seen looking like best friends and lounging on beach chairs together during a vacation in Mexico last week. It seems like lately they’ve been putting any differences they may have aside and realizing what’s most important, not just for each other but for Kourtney and Scott’s three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, as well.

We can’t wait to see more bonding time between Kourtney and Sofia. It’s great to see them happy and accepting of each other, especially during this time of year, when family tends to be most important!