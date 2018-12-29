Kim Kardashian vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister Ruled With The Sexiest Looks In 2018?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both slayed the fashion game all 365 days of 2018. So, which sister had the sexiest looks of 2018? Let’s take a look back at some of their best outfits of the year!

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kylie Jenner, 21, had one memorable year — in more ways than one. Kim welcomed her third child, Chicago, now 11 months, in Jan. 2018, and Kylie gave birth to Stormi, now 10 months, in Feb. 2018. In the midst of all the change, Kim and Kylie wowed with their fashion looks over the course of 2018. Kim and Kylie are always testing out new and sexy looks at events or on the red carpet. This past year, these sisters took sexy to a whole new level with their style choices.

At the 2018 Met Gala, both Kim and Kylie stunned in super sexy looks. Kim donned a gorgeous gold Versace dress that fit her like a glove. She was the definition of a golden goddess. Kylie stepped out in a strapless black gown that highlighted all of her amazing post-baby curves. The sisters rocked two very different looks, but they totally worked on each of them.

Kylie turned 21 years old in Aug. 2018, and the KarJenners went all out to celebrate. Kylie rocked a silk pink dress for her night out, while Kim sizzled in a skintight pink mini dress. Kim’s custom Yeezy dress looked like it was glued to her body!

Kim was totally into sparkles and neon colors in 2018. At a Versace show in Dec. 2018, Kim slayed in a plunging silver dress that sparkled and shined. For 2 Chainz’s wedding in Aug. 2018, Kim dazzled in a skintight lime green dress. Kim tried a variety of outfits in 2018, and they all worked on her! Once Kylie came out of hiding after having baby Stormi, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a number of sexy looks. She showed up to the 2018 VMAs in a hot white trench dress. She looked absolutely stunning in outfits she flaunted on Instagram, which included a sheer beaded dress, crop top and PVC pants, and a sexy silk dress. Take a look at more of Kim and Kylie’s sexiest looks of 2018 in our gallery above!