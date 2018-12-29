Kendall Jenner Braves The Freezing Cold In Bikini While In The Snow On Aspen Vacation — See Pics

Kendall Jenner shared photos of herself wearing a bikini surrounded by snow! Check out the racy new pics from her Aspen vacation right here!

This pic is about to brrrrreak the internet! Kendall Jenner is currently in Aspen, Colorado on a vacation with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, but she’s dressing up like she’s at the beach. The model took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to share photos of herself wearing a pink bikini (and not much else) surrounded by snow. Thankfully, she also decided to wear a bushy hat and some snow boots. Stay warm, Kendall! Along with the picture, she shared the following caption: “F**k it’s cold.” Check out the shiver-worthy photos below!

We reported earlier how despite Kendall making an appearance at Ben Simmons‘ games, the two are not ready for anything serious yet. “[A] proposal is actually laughable right now between the two,” a source close to Ben told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship.”

Despite their non-serious relationship status, these two love birds are cute around each other. In fact, after Kendall shared a black and white pic of her Christmas Eve outfit, Ben could not help himself in the comments. The 76ers star posted not only one, but two drooling face emojis in response to her holiday picture.

