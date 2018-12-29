See Pics
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Makes Out With Jamie Foxx On Their Vacation Yacht — See Pics Of Their PDA

Katie Holmes Jamie Foxx
Splash News
Hot couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go for a yacht ride at night in Miami. The A-list lovebirds were spotted onboard a fancy vessel on Friday night (dec 28).Pictured: kaie holmes,jamie foxxRef: SPL5052009 281218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes looks happy while taking a break from filming in New Orleans on Wednesday. Katie was on the set of her new movie The Secret and was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her little finger as she chatted on FaceTime on her phone. Her boyfriend Jamie Foxx is also in town shooting a different movie. Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5038202 311018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Katie Holmes planted a huge kiss on Jamie Foxx while enjoying time on their huge yacht in Miami! See their sweet kiss here!

While so many celebrity couples did not make it all the way through 2018, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still going strong. The two love bird not only were seen enjoying their enormous yacht off the coast of Miami on Dec. 28, they also packed on the PDA. In newly surfaced pics, Katie and Jamie can be seen making out with each other. Check out pics of their PDA session right here!

We reported earlier how Katie stunned with her swimsuit choice while enjoying the sun on their yacht on Dec. 28. The 40-year-old actress showed off her incredible abs in a black string bikini that left little for the imagination. The swimwear was tied at the top for her top, and on the sides for the bikini’s bottom piece. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous!

Katie just celebrated her 40th birthday on Dec. 18, and on Dec. 17, Jamie pulled out all of the stops with a sweet dinner at Serendipity in New York City along with Katie’s mom Kathleen Holmes. Jamie and Katie were at Serendipity late this afternoon, they arrived together and her mom was also with them,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the outing. “Katie looked totally relaxed and happy, she was smiling a lot and very friendly to everyone. They were out for Katie’s birthday but she and Jamie were both doting on her mom, they seemed very happy to have her out with them. They weren’t inside for that long, about an hour, and when they left Jamie came out first to get the car for them so Katie and her mom wouldn’t have to wait in the cold.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go for a yacht ride at night in Miami.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Jamie and Katie. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together as a couple in our gallery above.