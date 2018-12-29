After Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West hosted the annual Kar-Jenner Xmas Eve bash, it’s off to the mountains for the famous fam. We’ve got the pics of their snowy pre-NYE getaway.

From the amazing photos the Kar-Jenner family and their guests shared, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West thew one hell of a festive Christmas Eve party for the siblings and all of their celebrity friends. Now that the holiday is over, its time to have a more quiet New Year’s as the family jetted off to a snowy getaway on Dec. 28. The 38-year-old KKW Cosmetics founder posted Instagram stories photos from a private plane coming in for a landing over ski slopes on Dec. 28, and it appears they’ve headed to Aspen, CO, where Kanye was tagged trying on clothes at the Montclair store there.

It looks like most of the famous fam is joining along on their trip, as Kendall Jenner, 22, posted a nearly identical IG video that showed of the rugged snowy peaks with the trees lining the ski slopes. Later sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39, shared pics from on the ground, including a light post against a snowy mountaintop and a ski lift chair.

Scott Disick appears to be on some kind of trip as well. While he didn’t show what was outside of his plane, he posted an IG photo on Dec. 28 like the rest of the Kar-Jenners, also on a luxurious private jet. Although the plane’s direction on the screen in the background was pointed south, so it could have been an old photo from when he took GF Sophia Richie, 20, to join his ex Kourtney on a family bonding trip to Mexico just before Christmas. Then again she just posted an IG pic of him trying on a ski jacket on Dec. 27!

Kim was definitely on the go somewhere this morning as she had her brood loaded into an SUV. She showed 11-month-old daughter Chicago in her luxury car seat and oh man is that one beautiful baby. Five-year-old daughter North could be heard in the background of the IG video, while Kendall later shared an IG stories video of Kim and Kanye’s three-year-old son Saint making a funny face while the leather seat of their private plane could be seen over his shoulder. Happy 2019 to the family and enjoy the slopes in Aspen!