Kanye West Revives Drake Feud & Slams Him For Following Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

Kanye West didn’t hesitate to call out Drake in a now deleted tweet after finding out he followed his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram back in Sept.

Kanye West, 41, recently added a little more fuel to his feud with Drake, 32, when he slammed the rapper for following his wife Kim Kardashian, 38, on Instagram. Yeezy posted a now-deleted tweet, captured by The Shade Room, that contained a pic of an article that talked about Drake following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Instagram back in Sept. after she slammed rumors in a video. “I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” Kanye captioned the pic, referring to the info in the article.

Kanye’s tweet comes after he claimed Drake threatened him and his family back on Dec. 13. Although the artists seemed to squash an earlier beef just before, the father-of-three couldn’t help but call out the “Hotline Bling” crooner in a series of rants on Twitter. “Drake called trying to threatened me,”he wrote. “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — So cut the tough talk.” Kim also took to social media to speak out about the threats. “Never threaten my husband or our family,” her post read. “He paved the way for there to be a Drake. My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

Kim’s support for her hubby may be a good thing but we’re not sure it will clear the air with these two. The feud between Kanye and Drake seems to be going back and forth and we’re not sure where it will go from here. Kanye’s big on promoting positivity but after his rants about Drake, including backlash regarding his clearance request for remixing Kanye’s song “Say You Will” for his own song, we’d say it’s clear to see that when it comes to this feud, it’s hard for him to be optimistic.

Kanye may have deleted his recent tweet about Drake following Kim on Instagram, but we’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if he decides to post anything else in the near future.