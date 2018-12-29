Cotton Bowl: How To Watch Clemson Vs. Notre Dame In The 2018 College Football Spectacular & More Info

Now, it’s getting good: the College Football Playoff kicks off with the Cotton Bowl, as Clemson faces Notre Dame for a chance to play for the title. Find out how to watch online, on TV, and all the vital info before the big game.

We’re smack dab in the middle of the college bowl season and on Dec. 29, four teams – Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma — will compete for a spot in the championship game. Up first is the Cotton Bowl, which sees the Clemson Tigers square off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Clemson is hungry for another title, having won the national title in 2016. Notre Dame hasn’t been to the championship game since 2012, and it’s been three decades since the Irish walked away as champs, so you know both teams will come out swinging. This is a much-watch game, so…how can you watch it?

ESPN will broadcast the Cotton Bowl, with coverage starting at 4:00 PM ET. Those with cable can tune in to see every hard-hitting, edge-of-your-seat moment from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sadly, to watch the stream online, one needs to tune to watchESPN, the channel’s streaming portal. This will require you to enter in your television provider in order to watch. There are other options – like SlingTV, Hulu with LiveTV (which is $39.99 after the complementary seven-day free trial) and YouTube TV – for those who don’t want to sign up for cable/satellite.

Clemson enters the game as the favorite, but it’s not a given that the Tigers will ascend to the National Game to possibly face the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch of the 2016 title game. The Tigers’ freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has found success thanks to the wide receivers on the team, most notably Tee Higgins. Higgins, according to Bleacher Report, has 52 catches for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns. Plus, freshman running back Travis Etienne has racked up seven triple-digit rushing games this season, with 766 yards on 107 carries with 13 touchdowns.

Just big kids having fun doing what they love. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/KeL2Wr4M8v — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 18, 2018

Notre Dame needs to turn around its rushing defense, as it currently ranks 30th in the FBS, giving up 133.5 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry. The Fighting Irish needs to crank up the pressure or else they’ll be watching the Championship game from their home back in Indiana. FiveThirtyEight lists the Irish as having an 11% shot of winning the title, but…at least they have a chance, right?

Who will go on to play for the national title on Dec. 7? Tune in to find out!