Eminem’s gorgeous daughter Hailie Scott took to Instagram on Dec. 28 to prove she works hard for her toned abs by showing off some videos of herself doing intense workouts.

Hailie Scott is looking her best at 23 and she proved that when she took to social media on Dec. 28 to post new videos of herself performing intense workout routines, including an ab workout! The stunning daughter of Eminem, 46, showed off her toned body while wearing a black sports bra and matching workout pants as she did sit-ups and lifted weights to music in the clips.

Hailie just celebrated her birthday on Christmas Day and her workouts are definitely an indication that she is set out to remain fit and keep her body as healthy as possible! The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Dec. 27, just two days after her special day, to post a stunning smiling photo of herself taking a stroll on a busy street and she used the caption of the pic to express her gratitude for all the birthday love she received.

Hailie often posts eye-catching photos and videos of herself so her recent posts are not too much of a surprise. She previously posted some ab-flaunting pics from a workout over the summer and she looked just as in shape as she does now. Her gym selfies have been giving her followers inspiration to keep active proving that even though she’s the offspring of one of the most famous rappers in the world, she knows how to make a name for herself!

We love it when Hailie shares her impressive workout routines! They always reflect her constant motivation and it’s one of the reasons we love her so much! We can’t wait to see more in the future!