Gigi vs. Bella Hadid: Which Gorgeous Model Sister Owned 2018?

It’s been quite a year for both Gigi and Bella Hadid, and we’ve rounded up some of their best pics from 2018 to prove it. Check ’em out here!

The Hadid sisters had big years both personally AND professionally in 2018! For Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest career moments was her return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Gigi couldn’t walk in the show in 2017, due to issues with entering China, where it took place. However, she was back and better than ever this year, strutting her stuff on the stage in New York City alongside some of the most in-demand models in the world. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was also back on the VS runway, making it her third year in a row walking in the show.

Along with this huge event, the ladies also continued to grace some of the biggest magazine covers, attended the Met Ball and walked in Fashion Week shows around the world. Plus, their love lives flourished, as well! Gigi and her longtime boyfriend, Zayn Malik, broke up in the spring. However, just weeks later, they were back together. They’ve been MUCH less public with their love this time around, but the occasional social media photo or mention keeps fans updated on their status. So sweet!

Meanwhile, Bella got back together with The Weeknd a year and a half after they first broke up in the fall of 2016. The Weeknd ended his relationship with Selena Gomez in the fall of 2017, and started hanging out with Bella again at the beginning of 2018. Although they kept things under the radar at first, they were full-on back together by the Cannes Film Festival in May and did NOT try to hide it. They’ve been going strong ever since!

