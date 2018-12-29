Farrah Abraham Mourns Sophia’s Dad 10 Years After His Death: ‘I Can’t Believe I Lived To See This Day’

Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham shared an emotional tribute to her daughter Sophia’s late father, Derek Underwood, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

“These last couple of days have been some of the best days in my life, today is the 10th Anniversary of Sophia’s Father, Derek Underwood, the love of my life’s car accident 12/28/2008 that changed my life forever. Seeing Sophia spend the night at her dads parents house on the 10th anniversary fills me with joy,” Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham, 27, wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 28.

Farrah then went on to explain the hardships she’s endured since Derek’s unexpected death, including suicidal thoughts. “I can’t believe I even lived to see this day as I never thought I would get through the sadness, suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety and hardships of loosing [sic] someone I loved this much who I thought I would be with today,” she said. “Today marks a new decade with the family and loved ones who held through this decade and now were filled with love, gratefulness, and confidence that we are blessed with the best angel of Derek watching over us, this new decade, new year will be one of our best and I’m so thankful and feeling so happy.”

She then added, “Thank you Derek for watching over us all & showing me to live my best life with our daughter like it could be our last. So much love.” Farrah and Sophia, 9, celebrated Derek’s life by spending the day with his family in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

As Farrah revealed on her episode of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in June 2009, Derek Underwood was killed in a car crash at the age of 18, just two months before Sophia was born.