Demi Lovato & Henri Levy Kiss & Finally Make Romance Social Media Official — Sweet Video

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Henri Levy took to his Instagram story to post a sweet video clip of the two of them sharing a romantic kiss.

Demi Lovato‘s rumored boyfriend, Henri Levy wasn’t afraid to show off a little PDA when he recently took to his Instagram story to share a video clip in which he gives a little smooch to the 26-year-old singer. In the sweet clip, Demi can be seen smiling at the camera in what appears to be a vehicle before she leans over to Henri, who is sitting on the side of her, with her lips puckered up. He then doesn’t hesitate to happily give her a kiss, basically confirming what many people already knew: these two seem to be more than friends!

Although reports have previously insisted that Henri was Demi’s “sober companion” and nothing more, the talented star has been seen on numerous outings, including many dinners at restaurants, with the hunky blond designer ever since she left rehab. Recent reports have also claimed that Demi is falling “head over heels” for Henri because he makes her feel “safe” and “not judged” despite her rocky past.

The cozy duo were first spotted kissing and holding hands after a dinner date in Malibu on Dec. 8 and it seems the two of them have been able to relate to each other because of their similar pasts and up and down experiences in getting and remaining sober. One of the reasons Demi has been able to get close to Henri is because she’s been “looking for sober, like-minded friends,” according to an insider who spoke with US Weekly. After her scary headline-making overdose back in July, it’s great to see Demi staying healthy and being happy.

Demi Lovato via Instagram story Henri Alexander Levy ♥ pic.twitter.com/nzTf5cf0Xu — Demi Lovato Poland (@ddlovato0820pl) December 29, 2018

We’re not sure where Demi and Henri’s relationship will go from here but they definitely appear to be fond of each other in their recent public outings and now that they’ve showcased a smooch on social media, we think it’s safe to say they’re getting more comfortable in letting everyone know about it!