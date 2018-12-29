Cassie Shoots Down Diddy’s Love Message By Kissing Another Man In Sexy New Pic

Cassie shared a photo of her kissing a mystery man just after Diddy shared a message that he loved her! See the photos of their PDA here!

Look away, Diddy, look away! While the rapper has made subtle loving overtures on his Instagram about his ex Cassie, Cassie has also taken to her Instagram to show she’s over him. Cassie shared a photobooth picture of her totally making out with a new mystery man (while her mom is also there). Check out the pic of her smooching her new man below!

We reported earlier how Diddy posted a black and white image of his ex on one of his Instagram Stories along with the message “I <3 Cassie” written on her chest. This was a sweet gesture — considering that she lost her grandmother just six days prior. However, if he thought that he would have a reconciliation, it seems that it is no longer in the cards for them.

However, despite their split, Cassie was there for Diddy during the loss of Kim Porter. “No words,” Cassie wrote on Instagram in response to her passing. “There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel 💔 Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family.” Time will tell if the two exes will reunite down the line.

