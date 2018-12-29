Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Toned Tummy In Black Crop Top After X-Mas Trip With BF Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter flaunted her toned tummy in LA on Dec. 28 after returning from a snowy getaway with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and she looks amazing!

Ariel Winter continues to amaze us! The Modern Family star, 20, and her hunky boyfriend, Levi Meaden, were pictured in Los Angeles on Friday Dec. 28 after returning from a winter vacation. As Ariel and Levi unpacked their RV, the sexy actress flaunted her toned tummy in a black crop top and she looked amazing! Who knew unpacking could look so good? SEE THE PICS HERE!

Ariel, who was seen dressed down in grey drawstring sweatpants and a black crop top hoodie, lifted up her shirt even higher at one point to show off her abs as the paparazzi stole some shots of her. She also kept a makeup free face and wore her hair down in long, loose locks, while square eyeglasses finished her look. She looked great, but we can only imagine that Ariel and Levi were looking forward to relaxing together after being away for a bit.

It’s unclear where Ariel and Levi went for the holiday, but they shared a picture during their getaway. The image show them in matching pajamas with their dogs by their side. “I feel so grateful I was able to share it with my babies,” Ariel said in her caption. “Our family photo this year (swipe) was just as much of a struggle as it was last year. They were done with our shit after the first set of photos.”

And now that they’re home, we’re sure Ariel will continue working on her fitness and showing off her abs more often! At least, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping she does — every time we see her abs, we get more motivation to get in the gym ourselves.