Chris Burrous: 5 Things To Know About The CA News Anchor, 43, Who Mysteriously Died

Beloved California news anchor Chris Burrous has died at the young age of 43. Chris sadly passed away on Dec. 27. Here’s what we know about Chris.

The KTLA news family has lost one of their own. One of their beloved weekend anchors, Chris Burrous, died suddenly on Dec. 27, after being found unconscious in a motel room. He was just 43 years old. Chris had a long career in broadcast journalism and will be deeply missed.

1. Chris was found unconscious in a Days Inn motel room. Police received a call at about 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 from a man who said he was with Chris, who had passed out and was possibly not breathing, Sgt. Dan Suttles of the Glendale Police Department said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Firefighters responded to the scene and administered CPR on Chris. The KTLA 5 weekend anchor was taken to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

2. His death is being investigated as a possible overdose. “We’re waiting for a toxicology report to come back from the coroner’s office. Until we get that we won’t be able to tell what the cause of death was. It is being investigated as a possible overdose,” Sgt. Dan Suttles said in a statement.

3. He joined KTLA in 2011. He had spent 14 years as a reporter and anchor at news stations across the United States, according to KTLA. While at KTLA, he helped expand their Morning News coverage to seven days a week. He anchored weekend and breaking news on weekday mornings.

4. He had his own segment on the weekends. He talked about the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in Southern California during his weekend Burrous’ Bites segments.

5. He is survived by his wife and daughter. He met his wife, Mai Do-Burrous, when he joined KGET in Bakersfield, California, in 1999. They got married in 2003. They have a 9-year-old daughter named Isabella.