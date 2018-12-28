Taylor Hanson Welcomes 6th Child With Wife Natalie At Just 35 Years Old

And baby makes eight! Taylor Hanson’s family just got a little bigger — and a whole lot cuter. Take a look!

This is so exciting! Taylor Hanson, 35, and his wife Natalie Bryant are now the proud parents of their fourth son — and their sixth child overall! The couple welcomed baby Indiana on Dec. 26, according to Taylor’s Instagram. Taylor, one of the brothers in the nineties group Hanson, posted a sweet shot of his son two days later, on his wife’s birthday. But what started as a tribute to Natalie’s next year of life turned into an exciting announcement that their baby was born! “Happy Birthday to my best friend and beautiful wife Natalie,” Taylor wrote. “Overjoyed to share the gift of a lifetime, little Indiana Hanson, born 12.26.2018.”

As if the caption wasn’t sweet enough, the mother/son shot it was paired with was even cuter. In the precious pic, Natalie held her swaddled baby boy in her arms, looking down at him with love. Aw! Taylor shared another photo of the little one asleep and out of his blanket, writing, “Little Indy Hanson has arrived.” The couple, who already have five children together — Ezra, 15, Penny, 13, River, 11, Viggo, 9, and Wilhelmina, 5 — announced that they were expecting another this summer.

“What’s better than being a dad of five?” Taylor asked his social media followers. “Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon.”

And once Natalie revealed her budding baby bump, it seemed like such a long wait until little Indy arrived. But now the bundle of joy is here and we can’t say congrats enough to the growing family!