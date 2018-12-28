Shake Shack To Give Free Burgers Away Through The New Year: Heres How To Get One

Hip hip hooray! Shake Shack is giving away free burgers all the way into the new year, & we’ve got the details on how to get one!

Shake Shack is blessing its customers with free food! The well-known burger chain is showing appreciation for loyal fans from from Wednesday, December 26, through Wednesday, January 2, 2019 in the best way. Those who order a burger from the restaurant during that time period can get their meal free of cost! We know – it sounds too good to be true, but, there’s no gimmicks here!

That being said -you can’t just waltz into any Shake Shack location and walk out with a free burger. In order to receive the complimentary burger, orders must be placed via the Shake Shack app or . So, how does it work? The deal can be easily unlocked by placing an order valued at $10 or more, and then entering the code THANKYOU18 at checkout. That’s it!

Shake Shack is just full of surprises. The chain previously gave customers free fries in honor of Election Day, and back in September, they dished out free burgers at select locations in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. The restaurant always finds a reason to celebrate!

It’s no secret that Shake Shack is a celebrity favorite when it comes to quick eats, and back in November, Shake Shack made a red carpet appearance of its own when Dylan Sprouse, 26, toted a bag of burgers from the fast food joint! Dylan hit up the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with Shake Shack in hand. The meal came as a surprise for his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, who was walking the show. After months of clean eating in preparation for the runway, we can only imagine how good it felt to bite into one of their signature sandwiches! A well deserved post-show meal indeed!

The folks over at Shake Shack are helping to kick off the new year in the best way! So, what are you waiting for? Download that Shake Shack app immediately to get a free burger of your own!