Selena Gomez: Why Hot Pilates Is Part Of Her ‘Self Care’ After Rehab

Selena Gomez was recently spotted looking all smiles while leaving hot pilates with friends! A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she feels ‘comfortable’ there!

Selena Gomez has not only been frequently seen out and about with her friends, she’s also been back to her old pilates stomping grounds, My Hot Pilates taught by Shannon Nadj. A source close to Selena told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Selena’s hot pilates workout is not only a familiar routine, it’s part of her “self care.” “Selena’s in a way better place with her health than she was a few months ago but self care is still her priority,” our source told us. “It has to be.”

When it comes down to it, Selena’s return to Los Angeles has been a bit jarring, but getting into a familiar routine has definitely helped — especially considering that her pilates class makes her feel safe. “Being in L.A. has been overwhelming for Selena at times in the past but, for now at least, she’s happy spending time there and getting back into some of her old routines like hiking in the hills and hitting up her favorite pilates studio,” our source went on to say. “Selena’s friend owns the studio so she feels very comfortable and safe there. And it’s an amazing workout.”

Not only is the hot pilates session healthy, it’s also pretty physically demanding. “It’s done in a hot room so it really gets you sweating,” our source continued. “All of Selena’s girlfriends in L.A. swear by it.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Selena. In the meantime, check out all of her latest photos in our gallery above.