Sandra Bullock Is Called ‘That Lady From Bird Box’ By Young Netflix Viewers & Fans Roast Them On Twitter

Sandra Bullock is an Oscar winner with 30 years of hit films under her belt. But for today’s young Netflix viewers, she’s now become ‘that lady from the ‘Bird Box’ thanks to the terrifying streaming flick.

Everyone over the age of 30 is giving a big “WTF?” to younger viewers just getting their first taste of Sandra Bullock’s film brilliance. She shot to fame in 1995’s action thriller Speed then became America’s Sweetheart in films like While You Were Sleeping and Miss Congeniality. But her new Netflix thriller Bird Box has introduced her to a young audience that wasn’t alive when those films came out and now the stunning 54-year-old has been dubbed “That lady from Bird Box“…much to the chagrin of fans of her decades in film work.

It started when one Twitter user who had never seen her prior work tweeted on Dec. 25 that “The lady from bird box looks like MJ,” referring to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson. AHEM said fans of cinema everywhere who couldn’t believe that the actress who has been a major Hollywood star for well over thirty years could get so brutally dissed. Then it was time for schooling!

“Kids are calling Sandra Bullock ‘that lady from Bird Box’…you damn uncultured swines I swear,” one user tweeted in response. Another added “Y’all better stop talking sh*t on ‘that lady from ‘Bird Box’ and learn her name. Sandra Bullock is THE actress from her generation and there is nothing you can say to prove me wrong smh.”

Soon people were bringing up how “that lady from Bird Box” was also really good in so many other hit films, like The Proposal with Ryan Reynolds, Gravity with George Clooney, The Heat with Melissa McCarthy and Ocean’s Eight from earlier THIS YEAR!! That’s just a small fraction of her major Hollywood hits over the years. Oh yeah, and there’s that little thing called an OSCAR she won as Best Actress in 2010 for The Blindside.

Well, if you're ever on a bus with a bomb on it, I hope that lady from Bird Box is your driver. Damn, son. pic.twitter.com/cSYWn6aFBh — BadDecisions&HalfBakedIdeas (@KellisuWest) December 27, 2018

the ppl referring to Sandra Bullock as “the lady from Bird Box” needs to understand.. that “lady” is a badass with an academy award. A badass with a 200M net worth. Back in 2010 we experienced heartbreak for her when her husband cheated on her and we seen just how badass she is — davy 👻🎃 (@davyakins) December 28, 2018

Apparently some of the youth of today aren’t familiar with Sandra’s previous work and some fans were telling them if they’re too young to be aware of her films, then they probably shouldn’t be watching the scary and gory Bird Box “If you’re calling #SandraBullock ‘that lady from #BirdBox’ then you’re too young for that film #respectsandrabullock,” one person tweeted while another added “I think y’all need to be reminded that this is the woman y’all calling ‘that lady from Bird Box.’ Sandra Bullock is her name. & she a bad bitch.”