Sailor Brinkley Cook Strips Out Of Bikini Top While On Vacation — See Pics

Sailor Brinkley Cook casually slipped out of her bikini top for new pics she shared to her Instagram! See all of the latest photos from her vacation in Turks & Caicos here!

Sailor Brinkley Cook left little to the imagination in recent pics she shared from her Turks and Caicos vacation. While the model was enjoying the waves on the beach, Sailor slipped out of her bikini top while posing in just her string bottom. Not only that, but she uploaded the pics for all of her followers to see! Take a look at the recent pics that nearly bare it all below!

Sailor has seemingly been loving every second of her Christmas vacay. In fact, she looked like she was her mom Christie Brinkley‘s twin while the two were enjoying some fun in the sun together. Fans couldn’t help but compare the mom-and-daughter models’ recent Instagram photos while it Turks and Caicos. While Sailor stunned in a bikini while arching her back grabbing some driftwood, Christie was her doppelganger while getting ready to paddle a kayak.

We reported earlier how Sailor opened up to us about the advice her mom gives her when she gets nervous for modeling gigs. “She mostly just told me to be myself and to be kind to others, and that’s the biggest thing,” she told HollywoodLife. “I feel like the best career that you can have in the modeling industry is just being who you are and being kind to others and letting jobs and clients and everything flow.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sailor. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos from her Christmas trip in our gallery above.