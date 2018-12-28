See Pic
Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Spend Holidays Together Despite Drama — Sweet Pic

‘Fake News!’ Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley say of drama-filled headlines about their relationship. See a sweet photo of them spending the holidays together here!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, & his girlfriend Jen Harley are still going strong, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it. After months of relationship drama, including a domestic battery arrest, the two were all smiles this holiday season. They chose to spend the merry time together, and Jen shared a sweet snap with her beau on Dec. 27. Of course, the pair shared their quality time with their daughter, Ariana Sky, as well, and all of their photos from Christmas week were so heartwarming!

In her latest Instagram snapshot, Jen cozies up with Ron, as he wraps his arm around her neck. The two lovebirds flashed beaming smiles from ear to ear, and completely had us convinced that their drama is behind them! Plus, Jen swears they’re turning over a new leaf. She captioned the post: “#FakeAsF*ck #LinkInBio#fakenews,” slamming rumors about their relationship that are not true.

It was one day before that Ronnie shared a sweet snapshot of his own, posing next to his beloved daughter. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, posted a photo of himself crouched down next to his little one and his mother, Constance Ortiz, on Instagram on Wednesday, December 26. “#FirstChristmasASuccess,” he wrote, along with the hashtag “#Her&Grandma.” Don’t think for a second the post was a snub. “I actually took that picture,” Jen wrote in an Instagram message screenshot that she posted. She also pointed out that her, Ronnie and their daughter “spent the whole Christmas together.”

Relationships are never easy but Ronnie and Jen are proving they’re in it for the long haul. Here’s to hoping we see more smiles and less drama from this pair in the new year!