Porsha Williams Flaunts Bare Baby Bump In Another Babymoon Bikini — Stunning Pic

Look at that bare belly! Porsha Williams just revealed a new pic from her babymoon with Dennis McKinley — and she’s flaunting her pregnancy curves. Take a look!

Because one photo shoot just wasn’t enough! After sharing professional pics cradling her baby bump in a hot pink bikini on Christmas Day, Porsha Williams, 37, shared another bathing suit pic from her and Dennis McKinley‘s Bahama babymoon. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed in a blue and red patterned bikini with a matching cardigan and silver sandals, writing, “#Thickums #MckinleyBabyMoon #Booming #Pjmomma.” The mom-to-be was absolutely glowing in the sweet shot, her hair back in a ponytail and sunglasses perched on her head. She couldn’t look happier!

She wore the same cover-up in a previous picture from her and Dennis’s babymoon vacation. In the Dec. 26 shot, Porsha was showing off the hundred dollar bills she won at the casino. “I won for the first time at Craps,” she wrote. “They say I broke a record shooting one hour straight.” Looks like she and her fiance are having a fab time ringing in the holiday season together — and doing more than just hanging by the pool and soaking up some sun.

Porsha also shared footage going behind the scenes at a parade with Dennis, as well as posing in front of a Christmas tree. So much fun!

Porsha and Dennis announced that they were expecting their first child together in September, and the reality star has been sharing each step of her pregnancy journey with her social media followers ever since.

The couple is due to welcome their little one in January, and we can’t wait for them to experience this major milestone. They’re going to be awesome parents, but until then, they’re living it up on their own in the Bahamas. Yay!