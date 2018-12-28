Pleasure P Arrested For DUI After Wild Birthday Celebration — See Mugshot Pic

Pleasure P rang in his 34th birthday with an alleged arrest for a DUI after a night of debauchery on Dec. 28! Get more details on what the Pretty Ricky group member was reportedly booked for, here.

Pleasure P’s birthday festivities ended with an arrest for “driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and resisting an officer” in Miami on Dec. 28, according to TMZ. The outlet has obtained what also claims to be his mugshot, which you can see below! The Love and Hip Hop: Miami star, who left the R&B group Pretty Ricky in 2007, was celebrating his 38th birthday the night prior, and teased about the wild events to come in an Instagram post. “My birthday started off a little slow which is why i haven’t been posting the devil was trying to work,” part of the singer’s post read on Dec. 27. “But i told his a** to go back to hell because i got some celebrating to do 😂😂😂.”

Pleasure P, whose real name is Marcus Ramone Cooper, was first spotted driving a SUV that was “eventually topping 100 mph in a now 45 mph zone,” Miami Beach police said according to WPLG Local 10. The outlet has obtained his arrest report, and in the alleged events that transpired afterwards, Pleasure P was ordered out of his vehicle initially because of an “illegal window tint.” He was then reportedly resistant towards officers, but there was no violence. The police added that he “refused” to comply with sobriety tests, and wanted to contact the following individuals: his lawyer, a supervisor, Shaquille O’Neal and Flo Rida. However, he was released from jail on Friday. HollywoodLife has reached out to Pleasure P’s rep for comment.

The wild night follows a year of television appearances that Pleasure P made on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, which made its season premiere on Jan. 1, 2018.

Pleasure P is also set to reunite with Pretty Ricky for The Millenium Tour in 2019. Joining the group will be other nostalgic groups from the 2000s, including B2K and the Ying Yang Twins.