Iggy Azalea Getting Total Support From Playboi Carti After Being Slammed For Reaction To Dancer’s Seizure

Iggy Azalea fell ‘more in love’ with Playboi Carti after the backlash from her Brazil concert, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s how Playboi showed his support.

As Iggy Azalea leaves 2018 feeling “worn down,” she at least has a shoulder to cry on: her lover, Playboi Carti! The “Kream” rapper, 28, had a sudden scare at her concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dec. 27 when a backup dancer fell and had a seizure. Initially mistaking the fall for a minor injury, she called for a medic on stage but continued rapping, much to many fans’ anger…but the backlash isn’t scaring away Playboi. He’s “completely standing by Iggy and doing everything he can to show how much he supports her,” a source close to the “Magnolia” rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“It breaks his heart to see how upset Iggy is right now and he understands exactly how horrible she feels about the whole situation with her dancer,” our source continues. But Iggy has more than Playboi’s pity — the rapper has his trust that Iggy went about the proper protocol! “Playboi knows Iggy would never do anything to put her team in harm’s way and that she handled the situation as best as she knew how at the time,” our source adds. After learning that the dancer was okay, Iggy took to her Instagram to explain, “I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle,” adding, “And it may sound harsh but; you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did.”

With at least Playboi on her side, “Iggy has fallen more in love” with him, “knowing that she can lean on him no matter what and this situation has only brought them closer,” our source says. The artists have been linked to one another since September. The Australian native now needs all the support she can get, after posting a heartbreaking message following Thursday’s concert.

“Sometimes I really feel exhausted by the world. It feels like ANY thing I do becomes an opportunity for people to tell me why I’m s***, why my music sucks, my clothes are ugly, why I don’t matter or why I’m a horrible person,” Iggy posted to her Instagram Story on Dec. 28. She continued, “I’m worn down. The last 4 years are just me existing in a world where i can do nothing right and it’s hard not to feel like ‘what’s the point’ and keep motivated. Everyone is just trying to make it through their day. Could we be a little kinder to each other? Seeing how much people enjoy being awful to one another is depressing.”