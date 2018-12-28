Offset Flirts With Cardi B On Instagram After They Meet Up For Sex In Puerto Rico: ‘She Cute’

Regardless of the fate of this relationship, Offset still feels the chemistry between him and Cardi B…as this latest Instagram Story update proves once again!

It’s been a week since Offset, 27, and Cardi B, 26, linked up in Puerto Rico for make-up sex…well, minus the “making up” part. While Cardi said she “just had to get f***ed” in an Instagram Live session, it’s clear that her estranged husband — whom she announced her split from on Dec. 5 — still has the hots for the “Money” rapper. On Dec. 28, he posted an Instagram video of Cardi’s wrist stacked with diamond bracelets, writing, “Ima bust her wrist down cuz she cute.” No subtlety there — see the screengrab below!

Offset appears to be pleased that his ex is enjoying her holiday haul! Cardi’s two new diamond-encrusted “Juste en Clou” bracelets from Cartier make up just a small part of her lavish Christmas gifts from Offset, which have been estimated to clock in at a rough total of $231,000 by Page Six. The peace offering included two Chanel handbags, four Hermès Birkin bags, and six pairs of Christian Louboutin heels. You know, what we got for Christmas too.

Despite the jet ski trip in Puerto Rico, extreme Christmas presents and Offset’s most recent flirty Instagram comment, “Cardi feels it’s going to take more than materialistic things to win her back,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 27. After the Migos member was accused of attempting to plan a threesome with Instagram model Summer Bunni and rapper Cuban Doll when Cardi was pregnant, our source claimed that “Offset has a long way to go in Cardi’s book.”

Meanwhile on Cardi’s Instagram Story, we saw a view from her airplane seat as she flies to Australia on Friday! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be headlining the Origins West hip hop festival in Perth on New Year’s Eve, and is taking the stage at the New Year’s Day Festival in Sydney the following day.