Payback time! Nick Cannon has revealed that Wendy Williams diss at his son was probably out of retaliation. Find out why!

Wendy Williams’ “oops baby” comment about Nick Cannon’s son with Brittany Bell, 31, may not have been as out of left field as we thought. In a new interview, the 38-year-old rapper revealed the reason Wendy might be out to get him! Apparently, it could have been out of spite, due to the time Nick dissed her on his show, Wild ‘N Out. “I think she was holding that in cause we called her a man on Wild ‘N Out, Nick explained. “She was trying to get even…we called her Mr. Williams, that was a clapback,” he added. Well, this is all adding up!

Regardless of her motive, Nick’s baby mama was NOT happy about the scathing comment. After catching wind of the remark, Brittany took to Instagram and fired right back. “The honor of bringing life on earth is definitely not an oops,” she captioned the pic, which featured her bare baby bump as she posed with her baby daddy,” she wrote, in her Dec. 21 Instagram post.

Nick’s reponse to the situation was a little different than his ex’s, and he just laughed Wendy’s comment off at the time! Then, in his new interview, Nick was also asked how he felt about the comment, and he gave a very honest answer. “Nah, I got love for Wendy, man. That’s her. That’s always been her and I think because we have such a rapport, that’s just how she felt like she could talk. It’s like alright, I’m on your show, I’m going to let that slide,” he said.

Wendy is no stranger to scathing comments, but it looks like she can now consider herself even with Nick! Despite all this drama, there’s still no bad blood here. Watch the new interview clip above!