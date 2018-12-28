Melania Trump Trolled Over Nude Leggings By Twitter: Where Are Her Pants?!

First Lady Melania Trump opted for the pants-less look – or did she?! Twitter had a fit over Melania’s look – check out the best tweets inside!

Melania Trump, 48, certainly likes to make statements with her questionable outfits. The First Lady made headlines in June 2018 with her “I don’t really care, do u?” political statement jacket, and on Dec. 27, made Twitter wonder why she wore sunglasses at nighttime after returning to the United States from a visit to Iraq. Well, Melania has done it again. In the same sunglasses-at-nighttime outfit she wore, Twitter questioned if the First Lady was even wearing pants at all! That’s right, people were wondering was Melania wearing no pants?

Melania confused Twitter-users with her skin-tone leggings that made her appear pants-less. While actually going pants-less would certainly be a, um, look, Melania instead just opted for another confusing fashion choice. Twitter erupted with questions about Melania’s choice for apparel, even sparking conversation about appropriate attire for a person with her leadership position.

“I am crying [from] laughing,” one user said. “At first glance, [it] looks like Melania is wearing a very short dress and I thought, hmm, a bit inappropriate? But then [I] realized she was wearing tan leggings. I knew I would not be [the] only one thinking that.” Nope, you certainly were not! People on Twitter were talking about both the pants debate and sunglasses topic, wondering what prompted the First Lady’s fashion choices yet again.

It looked like Melania was pantless, until you see the wrinkles in the fabric, as she walked down the stairs. Was it on purpose? …always something to talk/tweet about with these two. #PhotoOp — Susie Heather Tyson (@nysuzyinvegas) December 27, 2018

“At first I didn’t think Melania was wearing pants when she deplaned, took a couple of looks,” someone said on Twitter. “Skin tight, nude leggings,” That user observed.

Another person asked, “Where on Earth on her pants? And shoes?!” Well, at least if you look close enough, her shoes were there! She wore matching Christian Louboutin flats that were a near-identical color to her leggings. On top, she wore a green $2,480 Prada coat.

“I did think for a second,” another user said on Twitter. “Look at Melania showing off her legs in her very short coat… and then realized she’s wearing leggings!”

Of course Melania can wear whatever she pleases, but that doesn’t mean it won’t confuse people, making them double-take over an optical illusion of looking pants-less! We can’t help but wonder what interesting fashion choice Melania will opt for next.