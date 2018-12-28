Leo DiCaprio Hits Up Kourtney, Kim’s Nip Slip & More From BTS Of The Karjenner XMAS Party

This year, one attendee gave us a peek inside the epic KarJenner Christmas party! Check out the behind-the-scenes footage of Leonardo DiCaprio with Kourtney Kardashian and more!

The Kardashian and Jenner family, known lovingly by fans as the KarJenners, host an exclusive Christmas party every single year. We usually are only privy to what they share on social media from the A-list holiday event, but this year, Kanye West, 41, enlisted the help of his friend Kerwin Frost, 17, to dress up as Santa Claus and interview party guests. This stint resulted in a hilarious, approximately 25-minute inside look.

In the footage, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Paris Hilton, 37, went sledding down the “snow” together on a single sled, and Kim’s husband, Kanye, pointed out that Kim needed to move her dress a bit due to a little nip slip after she reached the bottom. With Kanye’s fashion knowledge, it only made sense that he would be conscientious of his wife’s dress! “I just gotta adjust myself,” Kim said to Kerwin and Kanye, as she fixed up her dress. “We were on the hill and it all came out, you know?” We love Kim’s commitment to looking picture-perfect, especially at her own family’s holiday party!

Later on in the video, Kerwin got some footage of KarJenner family members and guests ripping it up on the dance floor. He panned over quickly – but unmistakably – to Kourtney Kardashian, 39, chatting up Leo DiCaprio, 44. Kourtney’s ex (and one of the biggest stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians) Scott Disick, 35, wasn’t too far away from Kourt while she talked with Leo, with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, mingling among guests as well. Some fans may be hoping for a Kourt/Leo love connection, but let’s not forget that Leo is in a happy relationship with Camila Morrone, 21, right now. It’s unclear if she was at the party, too.

At one point in the video, Paris and Kris Jenner, 63, took a photo, with Sofia trying to get in the frame! Other highlights from the night included Kim’s anecdote about daughter North West, 5, saying Kerwin was pretending to be Santa (“He doesn’t have white hair!”), Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 9, owning the dance floor with his moves, an, of course, getting to see everyone go down their sleds in the SoCal “snow.” Being able to see the actual going-ons of this infamous party was definitely a bonus holiday treat this year, and we hope that the KarJenners continue to show their exclusive Christmas event to us commoners in the future!