From the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party to a Royal church service, see the best dressed stars of the week right here!

A pregnant Meghan Markle wore head to toe navy, including a stunning Victoria Beckham coat, at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2018. Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous burgundy Catherine Walker coat. She always look picture perfect — see her best fashions of 2018 right here.

At the Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve party on December 24, everyone was dressed to the nines. Khloe Kardashian wore a custom made party outfit by Monica Ivena. She looked amazing in the tiered tulle skirt and sparkly crop top! Kendall Jenner wore an off-the-shoulder neon green dress. Kylie Jenner wore a sexy sequin gown with a thigh-high slit. Kim Kardashian showed off her cleavage in a white satin dress with long sleeves.

With all of the Kardashians in ball gowns, Selena Gomez was more on our level, wearing a Taylor Swift sweatshirt! The Reputation tour merch she wore was such a sweet tribute to her friend. We lived in sweats this week, too, Sel.

It’s not from this week technically, but below is a brand new picture of Priyanka Chopra on her wedding day, wearing a gorgeous red Dior dress and Chopard diamonds. Wow — absolutely gorgeous!

And finally this week, Miley Cyrus got married! She looked gorgeous in her white, off-the-shoulder wedding dress. See more best dressed stars from this week and previous weeks this fall and winter in the gallery attached above!