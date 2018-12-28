Kim Kardashian’s 12 Sexiest Looks Of 2018 — See Her Best Cleavage-Baring Outfits

Kim continues to be the Queen of Curves, and she wore a bunch of sexy outfits showing off her body in 2018. See her top fashion moments of the year here!

Kim Kardashian, 38, has assets and knows how to flaunt them. She wore a bunch of tight and sexy outfits in 2018, and we’re taking a look back at her best style moments. It was all about Versace for the reality star turned business woman. She famously rocked a gold Versace at the 2018 Met Gala in NYC in May, which fit her like a glove and was breathtaking. She attended the Met Gala Versace afterparty in a vintage black look — a sexy mini with a bra top and buckles at the neckline.

She also wore a bright yellow Versace with bustier top while in New York on May 8. Fast forward to December, for the Pre-Fall 2019 Versace show in New York, and Kim wore a teeny tiny silver mini, showing off her bust once again. Kim wore white Rick Owens designs on two occasions — for a Tiffany party and at the 2018 CFDA Awards, where she received the first ever Influencer Award. Kim opted for a low-cut black Gucci at the LACMA: Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The sexy, satin slip dress was gorgeous on her.

Kim wore an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana look at the Los Angeles BeautyCon event. For Kylie Jenner’s birthday party in August, she wore a bright pink mini dress by Yeezy, designed by her husband Kanye West. See all of Kim’s best outfits of 2018 in the gallery attached above!