Kim & Khloe Kardashian Are ‘Back To Salads’ After Splurging On Christmas Feasts

The holidays are over, and the Kardashian fam is back on their diets to look better than ever in 2019! See what they are eating below.

Between the carbs, sugar and alcohol, those Christmas calories can really add up. But now that the holidays (minus NYE) are officially over, sadly, manly celebrities (and us normal people) are back on their diets. Kim Kardashian posted a photo on Dec. 26, holding a giant plate of lettuce, writing, “Back to Salads now.” It looked like iceberg lettuce with some grilled chicken on top. Kim posted for the photo wearing a crop top, and showing off her toned abs.

“Omg same!!!!” Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented under the pic. We think both ladies look absolutely amazing already! Kim wore a sexy satin white dress to the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, showing off her cleavage. Khloe wore a custom Monica Ivena look that the designer described as “a signature bedazzled crop top and tulle layered skirt specially made for the one and only @khloekardashian.” Baby True wore a matching outfit and was so adorable! Both sisters showed off their post-baby bodies, including their flat abs and lean legs!

But it’s not all salads, all the time. On December 28, Khloe posted a pic of her raiding her famous cookie jar in her kitchen, and snacking on some Oreos! Despite the occasion cheat, both sisters are totally dedicated to their workouts. Kim usually works out six days a week for 90 minutes a day with trainer Melissa Alcantara. Khloe also hits the gym hard, usually wearing her own Good American workout line.