Were Khloe Kardashian’s Feet Photoshopped Onto Kylie Jenner In Christmas Card?

Khloe Kardashian’s feet may have made a guest appearance on Kylie Jenner for the Kardashian Christmas card! Read the best fan reactions to the potential photoshopping!

It’s almost 2019, and if you don’t believe that celebrities occasionally photoshop their pictures, then you’re living in the past. However, one photoshopping job we never suspected would ever go down involved Khloe Kardashian‘s feet and Kylie Jenner. After the Kardashian family Christmas card came out, many fans have come forward saying that Khloe’s feet were added to Kylie’s legs. Check out the full picture below!

As a result, one Reddit user peachstones commented, “They’re 100% the same pair of feet – check out the line down the outside ankle on both of their right feet, and the way the big toe is slightly under the first toe. with the left feet, same thing – you can trace the line down the outer side of the foot and see all the same bumps. on that foot though, the pad just before the big toe has been shaved down on kylie’s to create the illusion of the foot being at a different angle – her foot should be facing forward, but the foot it was cloned from is cocked to the side.”

Of course, this isn’t the only photoshopping criticism the Christmas card received. The Kardashian’s Christmas card is the worst photoshopped picture I’ve ever seen,” one fan complained. “I cant figure out your legs/arm/hand situation… where is the missing K? Why does North look photoshopped in? So many questions,” another wrote.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Kardashian news. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from her Kim Kardashian’s Christmas eve party in our gallery above.