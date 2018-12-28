Kendall Jenner Flaunts Long Legs In Lacy Thong After BF Ben Simmons Drools Over Her

A day after Ben Simmons Insta-flirted with Kendall Jenner, the model upped the heat with her latest Instagram update — see it here.

Kendall Jenner is leaving 2018 on a sexy note, with Ben Simmons to vouch. The model, 23, took to her Instagram Story to film herself in just a tiny tank top and white lace thong on Dec. 27! She zoomed in so that her abs, toned legs and impossibly slim waist were front and center…see a screengrab from the saucy video below. Just a day prior, the model shared another hot shot of herself — that time, a black-and-white portrait of her gorgeous face snapped at the family Christmas Eve party — and it left her rumored boo drooling, via emoji: “🤤🤤.” We’re not surprised, based on who’s been sitting in the stadium seats of the NBA star’s games as of late!

Kendall Jenner has attended a number of Philadelphia 76ers home games, whom Ben plays for, throughout November and December. She was even spotted sitting by Ben’s mom, Julie Simmons, in the court side on Nov. 30! Even the co-owner of the 76ers, Michael Rubin, is all for this duo! “I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her,” he told Business Insider in an interview published on Dec. 9. “I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far.”

Ben and Kendall’s off and on-again relationship appears to definitely be back on, after their romance cooled off at the end of summer and Kendall was spotted with fellow model Anwar Hadid, 19, throughout September. “Things are definitely getting serious between Kendall and Ben, and she’s trying her hardest to not let that freak her out,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 23! “Kendall has always had it in her mind that she doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship in her early twenties, she wants to spend that time focusing on her career, and so she’s always shied away from any kind of exclusive relationship. But, it’s different with Ben, and no matter how much she’s tried to stop herself from falling for him she has, and hard.”

Ben and Kendall are even likely to spend New Year’s Eve together, according to our source! “He is in Boston for a game on Christmas Day and then heading west for a few games and will be playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 1,” our insider continued. “He has the day off for New Year’s Eve and they’ll be together Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.”