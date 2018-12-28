Jinger Duggar’s Daughter, 5 Mos., Falls Asleep Wearing Head Wrap In Precious New Pic

She just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter! Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughter looked too cute napping in her most recent photo.

Just when we think that Jinger Duggar, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, can’t possibly post another picture of their five-month-old daughter Felicity cuter than the last, they prove us wrong! The little one was fast asleep in the photo Jinger posted to Instagram on Dec. 27, but Felicity doesn’t have to have her eyes open to melt our hearts. Not only was she dressed to impress mid-nap in a striped head wrap, but she had her hands pulled up to her face, chubby cheeks on full display. Aw! “Afternoon nap after a social morning,” Jinger captioned the close-up pic.

And what a busy morning it was! Sure, Felicity didn’t play football on the grass with family members like her dad did, but she did meet some new cousins. Jinger shared another sweet shot of her daughter being held by one of them, her signature smile on her face. She’s such a happy baby! Even Jeremy couldn’t resist sharing shots of his little one visiting one of his favorite breakfast spots, Coffee Cup Restaurant, that same morning. “I love introducing Felicity to special places in my hometown,” he said, sharing two photos of his baby girl hanging out in a blue bow headband and maroon jacket.

Jinger, Jeremy and Felicity spent the holiday season away from the Duggar fam and with the new dad’s relatives in Philadelphia.

Felicity wore the cutest outfit for her first Christmas — a red and white striped dress with a tulle skirt, plus a white headband and matching tights. She’s such a sweetie!