Jay-Z Basically Predicted Con Ed Explosion In NYC 8 Years Ago & Fans Are Flipping

Wtf?! After a power plant exploded in New York City, Jay-Z fans pointed out that the rapper basically predicted this would happen YEARS ago.

Either Jay-Z, 49, is psychic, or this is one hell of a coincidence. After a Con Edison power plant in New York City exploded on Dec. 27, Jay’s fans made a shocking discovery. The lyrics to his 2010 song “Light Up” with Drake, make a clear reference to a similar situation! “Con Edison flowin’, I’m connected to a higher power//Bright lights will make your whole city light up//A trillion-watt light bulb when I’m in the night club,” he raps on the track. Ummm ok, maybe Hov is part of the illuminati after all.

Fans of the rapper completely lost their sh*t after catching wind of the prophecy. “ConEd plant in Astoria had a transformer explosion tonight in NYC, making the entire night sky blue. Jay-Z finally hit that triple entendre,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “So Jay-Z really predicted them lights in NY last night. The Goat!!,” another said. “To add to your conspiracy, Jay-z is said to have predicted this alien shit years ago,” a third fan tweeted. Yep, Jay is basically a prophet.

The bizarre power plant explosion, which lit up the entire NYC skyline, occurred on Dec. 27, in the Queens borough of the city. While NYC residents initially worried the glowing sky was a result of an alien invasion of some sort, it turns out it was just a possible transformer explosion at Astoria East & North Queens Con Ed power plant, according to the NYPD. Still, some residents took to Twitter to make endless jokes about the supernatural occurrence.

To add to your conspiracy, Jay-z is said to have predicted this alien shit years ago. pic.twitter.com/thC2K4kDIZ — Charl🦖 (@CharlotteLH20) December 28, 2018

It’s pretty unbelievable that Jay’s “Light Up” lyrics made reference to something like this happening so many years ago! The rapper and his queen, Beyonce, have long been rumored to be part of the allusive illuminati group, and this is proof if we’ve ever seen it.