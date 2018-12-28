Iggy Azalea Admits She’s ‘Worn Down’ After Being Slammed For Her Reaction To Dancer’s Seizure

Fans slammed Iggy Azalea for continuing to perform after her backup dancer suffered a seizure onstage, and the rapper is absolutely distraught by the hate she’s receiving. See her message here.

Iggy Azalea was in the middle of a live performance when her backup dancer fell to the ground and began convulsing on Dec. 27. The rapper immediately called for a medic in the middle of her song, but amidst the chaos, she wasn’t exactly sure what was going on, and continued performing to the best of her ability. Eventually, once she realized how dire the situation was, she cut the performance short while help arrived. When video surfaced of the event, Iggy was slammed for not stopping and doing more to help, and all the hate has taken a toll on her.

“Sometimes I really feel exhausted by the world,” Iggy wrote on Instagram. “It feels like ANY thing I do becomes an opportunity for people to tell me why I’m s***, why my music sucks, my clothes are ugly, why I don’t matter or why I’m a horrible person. I’m worn down. The last 4 years are just me existing in a world where i can do nothing right and it’s hard not to feel like “what’s the point” and keep motivated. Everyone is just trying to make it through their day. Could we be a little kinder to each other? Seeing how much people enjoy being awful to one another is depressing.”

Earlier on, Iggy confirmed that her dancer was “okay,” and was feeling much better backstage after getting medical attention. She also explained that she thought the dancer had suffered nothing more than a twisted ankle, which is why she kept performing.

“It may sound harsh, but you keep singing until the music stops and ask for a medic which is what I did,” Iggy wrote. “We are really shaken up by what happened and just thankful she’s okay.”