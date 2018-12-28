Heidi Klum Cozies Up To Shirtless Fiance In Bed Days After Getting Engaged — See Pic

Enjoying the engaged life already! Heidi Klum shared sexy photo with fiancé in bed – click inside to see!

Some people can get super stressed immediately upon being engaged, trying to figure out logistics and planning and letting wedding-mode occupy their minds 24/7. Not Heidi Klum, 45, apparently! The supermodel shared an intimate photo with shirtless Tokio Hotel guitarist fiancé Tom Kaulitz, 29, happily in bed.

In the picture, Heidi cozied up to Tom, with her arm wrapped around his torso and holding his face. Tom glanced up at the camera, with his other arm clutching Heidi. She posted the photo for her 5.6 million Instagram followers, and captioned the ‘gram, “BLISS 😊❤️.” Looks like the two are loving their newly-engaged relationship status during the holiday season!

The pair announced their engagement on Dec. 24, after publicly making their relationship official in May at the Cannes amfAR Gala. Their engagement announcement was on Heidi’s Instagram, with a close-up of the couple and showing off Heidi’s ring. She simply captioned that photo, “I SAID YES ❤️.” Heidi and Tom met on Germany’s Next Top Model, according to a report in Us Weekly. Heidi has flaunted her relationship with Tom on Instagram since they’ve been together, and the two appear very much in love!

While there has been some spotlight on their 16-year age difference, the engaged couple has paid no mind to that. “My [fiancé] is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” Heidi told InStyle. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

We think you look pretty damn good, Heidi! (Please reveal all of your beauty secrets, thanks!) We wish the newly-engaged couple all the best, and can’t wait to see what gown Heidi wears at their wedding.