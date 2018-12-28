Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Turns 23 & Looks So Grown Up: See Pic

Hailie Scott is all grown up! Eminem’s daughter celebrated her 23rd birthday on Christmas Day and she is stunning! See the brunette beauty and her amazing style in this new photo!

Hailie Jade Scott (Mathers), was all smiles after celebrating her 23rd birthday on Christmas Day! Eminem‘s daughter shared a post-bday snap on Instagram, where she showed off her “mood” after receiving “so much love” on her special day. Scott showed off her stunning smile as she took a stroll alongside what appears to be a busy street. And, it’s her style that really stood out!

The fitness fanatic wore a camel-colored winter coat, which featured three buckles on each wrist and an exaggerated collar. She wore an oversized, off-white scarf with fringe detail over her white t-shirt. Scott donned tight black pants that matched her all-black bag (which we are obsessed with). See her new photo, below!

It’s unclear just how Scott celebrated the big 2-3, but she did share a cute birthday snap on IG. “Happy birthday to me & happy holidays to you,” she captioned a photo of her blowing out the candles on her two tier cake. The pale pink dessert also featured a throwback photo on its top tier and cursive writing that read, “Happy Birthday”. Scott sported smokey eyes, long lashes and straight hair for her celebrations.

While Scott appears to remain out of the spotlight, she still has an impressive social media following, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. And, it doesn’t hurt that her father is arguably one of the greatest rappers in the game. She recently opened up about her relationship with Eminem, 46, and revealed that they’re “very close,” during an interview in June. — So close that she’s even hit the road with her dad for some of his shows in 2018.

Scott’s been present at her father’s numerous festival performances, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Governors Ball in New York City. In late June, she shared that she was “crashing festivals and exploring cities” as she posted behind-the-scenes pics from her father’s shows on social media.

Eminem has returned the love with numerous references to Scott in many of his songs. He rapped about Scott in his 2004 hit, “Mockingbird”, and referenced her on his latest album, Revival, which released in December 2017.