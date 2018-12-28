Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, Shows Off Insane Abs In Teeny White Bikini

2018 has been a very good year for Gwyneth Paltrow. In addition to her wedding to Brad Falchuk, she’s rocking the best body of her life at age 46. We’ve got pics of her killer abs in a white bikini.

Add Gwyneth Paltrow‘s name to the list of celebrities who are aging backwards with their bodies. She turned 46 in Sept. of 2018 and her figure is tighter than it was 25 years ago when she was a young starlet. The actress turned Goop founder is taking a break from her busy life with a New Year’s Caribbean getaway alongside new husband Brad Falchuk, 47. The lifestyle guru flaunted her toned body in a tiny white bikini while on the beach at sunset, noting in the caption of her Instagram pic on Dec. 28 that she was “Out of Office.”

Looking good is Gwyneth’s business as she turned Goop from an online site that focused on fashion, travel and relationship advice to serious health and wellness — often following an alternative lifestyle approach. But when it comes to how she maintain’s her bangin’ body as she enters her late 40’s, it really just comes down to a diet that makes sense for everyone. “I just try to eat pretty clean during the day,” Gwyneth told Shape. “Good proteins and lots of vegetables and not too much grain or sugar, and nothing baked.”

“I have a pretty healthy diet, so when I’m eating processed foods and not watching my alcohol intake, I feel it,” she told Women’s Health in March of 2017. However, Gwyneth knows some of the best chefs in the world and loves to splurge when she can. “But at the same time, you want deliciousness, you want a fun life—pleasure! You’re going to have a baguette-and-cheese-and-red-wine frenzy sometimes—but you want it to be a choice you’re awake to: ‘I know this might not make me feel great, but today I’m choosing it anyway.'”

The mom of two’s favorite cheat foods are “glass of wine, maybe a baguette dripping in cheese, some fries…” she confessed to Porter. And she’s going to be indulging in her favorite dishes for NYE because when she’s on holiday “I eat what I want — and there’s no exercising, either,” she revealed about how she loves relax and indulge on vacations.

Gwyneth and TV producer Brad are entering 2019 as newlyweds, having tied the knot on Sept. 29 at her home in the Hamptons. On Dec. 22 she shared a never before seen IG pic of the couple after walking down the aisle and wrote, “As I start to reflect back on 2018, I am so grateful for all of the incredibly talented people who made our wedding so special,” praising her chef, florists, stylists, and everyone else who helped make her big day so memorable. She never got a “real”wedding to first husband Chris Martin, as they tied the knot in a Santa Barbara, CA courthouse in 2003 when she was pregnant with their daughter Apple, now 14.