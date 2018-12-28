Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Ringing In 2019 With Low-Key NYE Celebration: Their Plans Revealed

Gwen Stefani and BF Blake Shelton are going to be ringing in 2019 in Vegas and we’ve got all the details behind what the couple has in store for their romantic New Year’s Eve plans.

Gwen Stefani is going to be performing her Just A Girl Planet Hollywood residency show in Las Vegas from Dec. 29-31, so that means boyfriend Blake Shelton, 42, has to back his bags and head to Sin City to kiss his honey on New Year’s Eve. But these two are so madly in love that not only doesn’t he mind, he’ll be cheering her on every night! “Gwen can’t wait to perform in Las Vegas this New Year’s Eve with Blake nearby. She finds it so empowering to hit the stage as a solo artist as he watches her do her thing,” a source close to the musical power couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gwen has a couple of shows in Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino leading up to NYE and she can’t wait. It’s been awhile since she’s been in Vegas for her residency and the plan is to have Blake there for all of her shows and enjoy ringing in the new year together,” our insider continues. In a an early December appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gwen revealed that he’s seen her full show at least five times already, so no doubt he’ll be able to sing along with every one of her hits.

“Gwen really loves hitting the stage as a solo artist and truly enjoys spending time in Vegas. It empowers her to know she has this residency and Blake finds it extremely attractive! Blake has been with Gwen cheering her on at most of her Vegas shows and she loves performing for him and having him with her. It’s important to both of them that they support one another always,” our source adds.

Unfortunately the may not be able to make out at New Year’s if Gwen can’t get over a cold. The performer posted a photo to her Instagram stories on Dec. 28 showing a pile of Tylenol cold medication, throat lozenges, Mucinex, vitamins and other medications to deal with a pesky holiday cold that hopefully won’t interfere with her performances. “Getting ready for tomorrow” she wrote on the pic along with a praying hands emoji. Oh well, Blake loves Gwen so much that he’d definitely risk catching cold if it meant kissing his honey as the clock strikes 12am on Jan. 1. Feel better Gwen!!!