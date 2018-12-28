Demi Lovato Falling ‘Head Over Heels’ For Rumored BF Henry Levy: ‘She’s Happy’

After Demi Lovato was spotted kissing Henry Levy on Dec. 8, a report has surfaced since claiming she is now smitten with the Enfants Riches Déprimés designer! Here’s supposedly why.

After first being spotted with Enfants Riches Déprimés designer Henry Levy on Nov. 3, a new report suggests that Demi Lovato has gotten quite serious with her sober companion since! She is “totally head over heels” for Henry, a source told Us Weekly, and he makes her feel “safe” and “not judged.” The report surfaced after Henry and Demi were photographed kissing and holding hands after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Dec. 8! The 26-year-old singer is supposedly sold on “the fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard,” which “is a huge deal to her,” the report continued. It’s important, considering what led up to her alleged and nearly fatal overdose on July 24 that sent her to the hospital and then a 90-day stint in rehab.

“She feels she was surrounded by bad people who didn’t support her before she relapsed,” another source told Us Weekly. She’s now “looking for sober, like-minded friends,” the insider went on, and she has found that in Henry, who has also had stints in rehab for addiction. After Demi left rehab in September, and with a rumored new lover on her arm, Demi’s “happy, healthy, sober, eating well and working out religiously,” the report added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi’s rep for a comment.

And we have been hearing similar sentiments! “Demi has been working out like crazy, hitting the gym, sweating with a personal trainer and even doing two-a-day workouts,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 16. “She is dedicated to her health, fitness and sobriety right now.” Demi even updated fans on her path to wellness on Dec. 21! “I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready,” the “Fall in Line” singer tweeted before Christmas. “I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼.” We’re rooting for you, Demi!