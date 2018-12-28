‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum David Eason Threatens Neighbor After Recent Charges

David Eason has been caught on camera threatening his North Carolina neighbor. We’ve got what set the angry ‘Teen Mom’ alum off as he told the man he’s ‘gonna be sorry’ for crossing him.

Uh oh! Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason has been caught threatening a neighbor in a video he taped himself! This comes on the heels of him getting charged on Dec. 23 with vehicle tampering after posting video of himself illegally towing another person’s truck. In his latest rage filled video, the former Teen Mom 2 star confronts a man on an off-road vehicle who has a deer carcass next to him. They get in a fight over the grisly dead animal and David ends up telling the man he’s “gonna to be sorry” in a threatening way.

The video is taken in a wooded area where David, 30, accuses the man of dumping the carcass on his North Carolina land and when the man says he thought it belonged to someone else, David shouts back “Who’s land do you think this is. Tell me their names.” The man gives him an answer and David snaps “You are very far off. This is not the first time. Cause you know why? All the other deers you drop here? They’re over on my property where my dogs drug it up there.”

Then David’s anger escalates. He snarls, “I really appreciate you scaring all the deer off in the whole area, f**king up my hunting. This is my motherf**king property.” The man reiterates that he’s sorry once again and Jenelle’s hubby fired back “NO! You’re gonna be sorry! You ain’t sorry yet. You aren’t sorry yet brutha,” before speeding off on his OHV.

Here’s the video, but be warned it shows a dead deer carcass and features strong language:

This latest video comes on the heels of David releasing another video to YouTube on Dec. 19 where he illegally towed a stranger’s car after he claimed it was taking up too much space for him to park his boat. Jenelle, 27, can be heard laughing in the background as she then goes off “If you’re going to park this close and there’s no money in the meter…” Then she can be heard saying “Pull that motherf**ker out of the way,” as her husband is seen putting a winch on the back of the white pickup truck.

David then wrote under the video, “Learn the right way to deal will a**holes who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space. Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.” David’s act allegedly caused damage to the transmission on the other truck. The incident occurred on June 13, the summons obtained by Radar Online states, but thanks to David sharing the incriminating video six months later, he got himself in trouble with the law over it.