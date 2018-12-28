Chris Burrous: Beloved LA News Anchor, 43, Found Dead In Motel

How sad: Chris Burrous, the familiar face behind the KTLA radio show, has passed away at the age of 43. Here’s what happened.

Chris Burrous, a well-known Los Angeles news anchor, has passed away at the age of 43. The heartbreaking news arrived on Dec. 27, after Chris was found unconscious in a motel room, in Glendale, California. The journalist had been a familiar face on KTLA 5’s Morning News since 2011. Police said in a statement that his death is being investigated as a possible overdose. Chris leaves behind his wife, Mai Do-Burrous and their 9-year-old daughter Isabella.

In addition to his morning news show, Burrous was known for his “Burrous Bites” segment spotlighting local eateries. He also created a series of reports on local businesses called “Made in California.” Burrous came to Tribune Media’s KTLA after serving as an anchor for Tribune’s WPIX-TV New York, reports Variety.

Burrous was found unresponsive by Glendale firefighters, and died later at a hospital. After hearing of his passing, Chris’ colleagues mourned him in a series of tribute tweets. “This is so heartbreaking. Our wonderful colleague, Chris Burrous, has passed away. We will miss him dearly. Our hearts go out to his family,” John Fenoglio said. “He was a beloved member of the KTLA family and will be deeply missed,” a tweet from the KTLA radio station read. Even fans could hardly believe the news. “Just turned the news on and learned that my favorite newscaster on KTLA suddenly died. Rest in peace Chris Burrous. Condolences to the KTLA family and his wife and immediate family. Just devastated by this news,” one wrote in a post.

A joint statement about Chris’ passing was made by KTLA president-general Don Corsini and news director Jason Ball. “Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers,” they said. “He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.” We are keeping Chris’ friends and family in our thoughts through this hard time.