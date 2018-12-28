Brad Pitt Believes Angelina Jolie’s Using Their Kids For Positive Photo Ops: He’s ‘Disappointed’

Brad Pitt is extremely ‘saddened’ in Angelina Jolie because he thinks she’s parading their 6 kids around in public so she looks good as a mother amid their custody battle. Brad thinks she’s ‘insincere’ and he doesn’t ‘recognize’ the woman he once loved.

Brad Pitt, 55, isn’t pleased with how his ex, Angelina Jolie, 43, is exposing their children to the spotlight since their split. The actress has been photographed out with their six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, and Vivienne, 10 — on more occasions than ever before since she and Brad announced their separation two years ago. While she was married to Pitt, Jolie was adamant about keeping the kids out of the spotlight, but now, he thinks it’s a different story. He believes she doesn’t seem to mind that the paparazzi are snapping photos of the kids. Here’s why…

“Brad is disappointed in how much Angelina has changed since their split,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad is saddened that his ex constantly trots the kids out in public to make it look like she is an amazing mother. Brad remembers how Angelina always tried to avoid putting the kids in the spotlight while they were together and when she valued their privacy as a family.”

For months, rumors have swirled that Jolie has only stepped out with the kids to keep her narrative positive amidst their divorce and custody battle. And now, Pitt thinks she’s a completely different person. “He feels like he can not even recognize her as the woman he once fell in love with years ago,” the insider says.

“He feels like she is insincere in every way. — From how she takes the kids out in public to how she is handling the divorce, Brad feels like Angelina has been going out of her way to control how her fans view her, all while painting herself as a saint.” The whole situation has been upsetting for the actor, who has tried to spend as much time as he can with his kids since the split. “While Brad continues to protect the privacy of the kids, he gets frustrated and annoyed every time he sees her put the kids on display in public,” the source reveals.

As you may know, Jolie and Pitt called it quits in September 2016, which was followed by a bitterly nasty and very public divorce and custody battle. After many months of their lawyers going back and forth, the exes finally reached a temporary custody agreement two years after they announced their separation. “A custody agreement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean told Entertainment Tonight on November 30. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial,” she continued. “The filing and the details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

The custody news came after Pitt and Jolie asked for an extension for the appointment of a private temporary judge, Honorable John Ouderkirk, according to court documents obtained by ET. A custody trial was scheduled to begin, in private and presided over by Ouderkirk, on December 4, with Ouderkirk working with the couple on reaching custody settlements until June 30, 2019. Ouderkirk has also been extended to their divorce case until December 31, 2019.