Meghan & Harry, Priyanka & Jonas & 11 More Of The Biggest Weddings Of 2018

This year saw not one, but TWO royal weddings, so clearly the past twelve months were great for getting married! Look back at all the incredible celebrity weddings of 2018!

If the musical Rent taught us anything, it’s that you should measure your life in love. If that’s how we should really measure a year, then 2018 was actually a great one. From speedy engagements to two royal weddings, it felt like everyone was tying the knot this year. Let’s take a look back at some of the biggest celebrity weddings from the past twelve months!

Obviously, if we’re going to discuss 2018 weddings we have to start with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The pair got married in front of the entire world when they said their “I do’s” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The now Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, who serves as the artistic director for Givenchy.

But Harry and Meghan aren’t the only royal couple to marry at St. George’s Chapel. Five months later, Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank at the same venue on Oct. 12. Two royal weddings in one year? We were truly blessed.

Eugenie and her fiancé didn’t wait too long to get married. They got engaged in January, just 10 months before their wedding. Short engagements seemed to be a recurring theme this year with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra only waiting four months between his proposal and their weekend-long celebration in early December. Take a look back at even more of the best celebrity weddings of 2018 in the gallery above!