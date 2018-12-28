Barack Obama Releases His Favorite Songs Of 2018 & Fans Applaud His ‘Impeccable’ Taste

It’s finally here! Barack Obama has released his list of top songs from 2018, and it includes Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, & More!

It’s an annual tradition! Barack Obama, 57, has released his list of top songs from the year, and his 2018 list is curated to perfection. Barack had all the smash hits from the year in review on his list, and didn’t miss the biggest hit-makers such as Cardi B, 26, The Carters, J. Cole, 33, Khalid, 20, Normani, 22, and Kendrick Lamar, 31. Also on the list was singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, 37, and soul singer Leon Bridges, 29. The former president has some pretty eclectic music taste!

Barack even included music from Nancy Wilson on the list, the entirety of her famed album, “The Great American Songbook.” The choice was an ode to the late singer, who died earlier this year. The former politician shared a sentimental message in the caption of his post, reflecting on the year past. “As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists,” he wrote. “It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before,” he added.

Fans fully approved of Barack’s selections, and took to the comments to say so. “Thank you for continuing to be such an amazing role model. Great tradition. Great list. Thank you for sharing!” one grateful follower wrote. “your music taste is impeccable,” another said. “He listens to Khalid !! I feel like we’re family Mr. @barackobama 😂” a third comment read.

Barack didn’t stop at music. He shared a lengthy list of his favorite movies and books too! Black Panther and The Rider made his 2018 list of top films, as did Leave No Trace. The well-read former president co-signed Feel Free by Zadie Smith in his book list, and of course, gave love to Michelle Obama for her book, Becoming. Click through the Instagram, slideshow above to see all of Barack’s choices! Clearly, the former U.S. president is still cooler than ever.