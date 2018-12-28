Ariana Grande Hoping For A ‘Drama-Free’ 2019 After An Emotional 2018: She Wants A ‘New Lease On Life’

Ariana Grande is ready to close the chapter on 2018, and start fresh in the New Year! After her ‘rollercoaster’ year, the singer is hoping for a fun-filled, drama-free 2019! Get the scoop on her mentality as she says goodbye to 2018!

Ariana Grande, 25, is ready to start over in 2019! The “Thank U, Next” singer has been through many ups and downs in 2018, that she’s hoping for a drama-free New Year. “2018 has been such a rollercoaster for Ariana. There’s been so many good things that happened this year, but it’s hard for her to focus on any of that since there’s also been hard times,” a source close to Ari tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“The tough times always tend to creep to the top of her thoughts. — Her ex’s [Mac Miller] passing and her troubles with Pete [Davidson],” the insider explains. “All of the emotions that all brings is always on her mind. That is why she can’t wait to ring in 2019 with a new lease on life. She wants to enjoy it to the fullest.”

Ariana’s schedule is already filling up in 2019. She is set to hit the road for tour, which begins in March with a show in Albany, New York. Her tour will continue through April, June, July, August and September, with her last stop in Zurich, Switzerland on October 13, 2019. However, the tour dates are subject to change. “She is hoping 2019 is as fun as possible because she is going to be touring for most of it. She wants to set a tone for a great, drama-free year,” the source says.

As our source previously noted, Ariana has had a year of highs and lows. On October 14, she called off her engagement with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson. The split came just one month after her ex, Mac Miller was found dead of an alleged drug overdose at age 26. The singer mourned the rapper’s death publicly, on Twitter and stepped away from the spotlight. — That’s when reports claimed Miller’s death played a role in her split with Davidson. Ariana dated Mac Miller for nearly two years before they broke up in May 2018.