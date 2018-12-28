Ariana Grande Forced To Cancel NYE Show Last Minute: Is She Ok?

Oh no! Ariana Grande has cancelled her big New Year’s Eve performance in Las Vegas. Find out what happened here!

Sorry Sin City, it looks like you won’t be ringing the new year in with Ariana Grande after all. The 25-year-old singer was set to headline at the Cosmopolitan hotel on Dec. 29, kicking off New Year’s weekend festivities, but was forced to pull the plug on the show. Sources told TMZ that Ari has been sick all week and wasn’t getting better. The source went on to say that she has bronchitis, and will be reschedule the concert at a later date. Poor Ari! HollywoodLife has reached out to Ariana’s rep for comment.

Ariana took to Instagram to apologize to fans for the last minute cancellation, and explained the situation. “Vegas, I”m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see u this weekend. I love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year,” a post on her IG stories read.

The show was actually set to be co-headlined by Imagine Dragons, with Ariana kicking off the festivities on December 29 at The Chelsea, and Imagine Dragons following on December 31. At this time, it looks like the band is still on the bill, and Ticketmaster told HollywoodLife that they “are currently still selling tickets.” Although the show surely won’t be the same without the “Thank U, Next” singer, it’s so sweet that she’s planning on making it up to Sin City residents in the new year!

2018 has undeniably been a tough year for Ariana, following the passing of her ex, Mac Miller, and the end of her relationship with ‘SNL’ comedian Pete Davidson. As the new year fast approaches, a source close to the singer told us that she is ready for 2019 to be amazing! “She can’t wait to ring in 2019 with a new lease on life. She wants to enjoy it to the fullest,” they said. Cheers to that, and here’s to hoping she feels better soon!