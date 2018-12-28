Is Angelina Jolie Running For President? She Confesses Political Dreams — ‘I’ll Go Where I’m Needed’

Angelina Jolie 2020? The actress and mother of six sparked rumors of a presidential run when she opened up about why she’s a good fit for politics. See what she had to say!

Will Angelina Jolie, 43, be taking a break from the movie industry to run for president? When politics came up in a Dec. 28 BBC interview, the actress sure wasn’t saying no to the career shift. “Honestly if you asked me twenty years ago, I would have laughed,” Angelina said. “I really don’t know. I always say I’ll go where I’m needed.” And while the mother of six admitted that she didn’t always consider herself the right fit for politics, there are some aspects of her Hollywood lifestyle that would benefit her in a presidential campaign. “I’ve joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet, so I’m pretty open and out there,” she said. “I can take a lot on the chin, so that’s good. I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

But for now, Angelina hasn’t confirmed anything. In fact, she sounds completely content with the political work she’s doing at the moment. “Right now I am able to work with a UN agency that is the most in the field of all the UN agencies to do a lot of work directly with the people in need,” she said. “I’m also able to work with governments and militaries so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So for now I’ll stay quiet.”

You heard the actress! But saying no for now doesn’t mean a presidential run is off of the table. When the show’s host said he would be adding her to his list of 2020 Democratic nominees, she simply thanked him.

For now, she’s a special envoy for the United Nations’ refugee agency, campaigning against sexual violence — but will she step into more? Only time will tell!