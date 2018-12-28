Angelina Jolie Loves That Her Kids Misbehave: They Have A ‘Good Rebellious Streak’

Angelina Jolie has no interest in helicopter parenting her six children, explaining why she doesn’t want them to be ‘perfectly behaved little people’ in a Dec. 28 interview.

Instead of micromanaging her six children’s lives, Angelina Jolie lets Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox pave their own paths. “[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious,” she said on the Dec. 28 episode of BBC Radio 4’s Today show. “I don’t want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what’s absolutely appropriate because I say so…they have to find themselves.” The Maleficent actress, 43, used herself as an example!

“I was a bit of a young punk,” she continued. “I loved the idea of fighting for something you believe in however hard, and being brave in your life in your choices, and doing something your own way. And I don’t feel I’ve changed much at all, in fact.” We believe it, coming from the OG Lara Croft herself!

But really, Angelina has realized that since becoming a parent, total control is pointless — she can only hope for honest conversations with her kids. “I think, like most parents, we try our best to insert good stuff and we can’t control everything that they’re exposed to, so we try to ask that they will talk to us about anything they saw that bothers them or that they’re concerned about,” she added. The Oscar-winning actress even admitted that she’s “had to learn” from the children she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, 55.

